The process for purchasing a puppy from Cheeky Critterz typically involves the following steps:
Ensure your new puppy has a safe and comfortable space, plenty of food and water, and lots of love and attention. Don't forget to schedule a visit with a veterinarian to ensure your new puppy is healthy and up-to-date on all vaccinations within 72 hours of going home.
As a responsible and reputable breeder, we have taken extreme care to ensure all puppies come from DNA-tested and health-cleared parents. We guarantee that all animals are healthy and free from any communicable diseases at the time of purchase. If a veterinarian finds a serious illness or congenital defect within 72 hours of receiving your animal, we will provide a refund or replace the animal with another of equal value. We also require that all animals receive a health check from a veterinarian within 48 hours of purchase to ensure their continued good health. We provide a 2 year health guarantee from issues related to hips, eyes, and major diseases. This guarantee is extended to 3 years if puppy parents continue to use TLC Pet Food. Please note that this guarantee does not cover any illness or injury resulting from neglect or mistreatment after the animal has left our care.
At Cheeky Critterz, we believe that breeding Golden Retrievers is not just a business, it's a passion. We are dedicated to breeding puppies that are not only healthy and happy but also reflect the unique personality and character of the Golden Retriever. Our commitment to our Goldens and our customers is unwavering, and we strive to provide the best possible experience for everyone involved.
Our breeding programme is designed to produce Goldens that are healthy, happy, and well-adjusted. We carefully select our breeding pairs based on a variety of factors, including health, temperament, and conformation. Our puppies are raised in a loving and nurturing environment, and we take great care to ensure that they receive the best possible care and socialization.
Our facility is designed to provide our Goldens with a safe, comfortable, and stimulating environment. We have spacious indoor kennels that are heated and air-conditioned, as well as large outdoor play areas where our puppies can run and play. We also have a veterinarian on-site when needed and a team of experienced staff to ensure that our Goldens receive the best possible care.
We take pride in providing our clients with exceptional service and we welcome the opportunity to show you our facilities in person. Please keep in mind that our location is not open for general visits, but we would be happy to arrange a tour for you once you have completed a questionnaire. We appreciate your business and look forward to meeting you in person!
Leigh's Phone for text - (416) 836-6498 Email - cheekycritterz@gmail.com Kevin's Phone - call emergencies only (416) 797-0094
Welcome to our website! If you're interested in adopting one of our adorable puppies, we would love to hear from you. Please use the form to send us your contact information, and we will get back to you as soon as possible with more details on our adoption process. Alternatively, reach out to us directly via text or email. We are always excited to connect with potential puppy parents and help them find their perfect furry companion.
