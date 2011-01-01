As a responsible and reputable breeder, we have taken extreme care to ensure all puppies come from DNA-tested and health-cleared parents. We guarantee that all animals are healthy and free from any communicable diseases at the time of purchase. If a veterinarian finds a serious illness or congenital defect within 72 hours of receiving your animal, we will provide a refund or replace the animal with another of equal value. We also require that all animals receive a health check from a veterinarian within 48 hours of purchase to ensure their continued good health. We provide a 2 year health guarantee from issues related to hips, eyes, and major diseases. This guarantee is extended to 3 years if puppy parents continue to use TLC Pet Food. Please note that this guarantee does not cover any illness or injury resulting from neglect or mistreatment after the animal has left our care.